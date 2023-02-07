Will Smith Dropped Out Of The Rap Tribute At The Grammys

Will Smith's relationship with awards shows has been a bit of a mixed bag as of late, thanks to the events that transpired at the 2022 Academy Awards. Smith's Oscars slap controversy involved the actor's heated and violent reaction to comedian Chris Rock's joke at Jada Pinkett Smith's expense. The slap and verbal barrage Smith unleashed at Rock severely undermined his best actor win for "King Richard" later that night, and the star has been dealing with the consequences ever since.

Now, it appears that the star has become involved in another awards ceremony incident — or, rather, he specifically wasn't involved in a very particular incident he was supposed to take part in. Smith was supposed to be part of a major rap tribute at the Grammys, but the rapper-actor ended up dropping out of the performance. However, this didn't have anything to do with the fallout from last year's Oscars. Instead, Smith's lack of involvement was due to a scheduling conflict.