Forget His Small Beginnings - After Quantumania, Ant-Man Could Tower Over The MCU

"Avengers: Endgame" was riddled with iconic moments that set a standard for all comic book movies to come. The Stark Snap. The whole "On your left" arrival. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) lopping Thanos' (Josh Brolin) half-griddled grape noggin off his CGI shoulders. You get the gist – just absolutely awesome scenes, one after another. And yet, there was one discreet scene-stealer who brought humor to even the smallest moments. Fittingly enough, it was the hero known for shrinking down to very, very tiny sizes.

That consistently charming super-crook, Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), was a devoted listener to Thor's stories, and an open admirer of America's ... well, you know. More importantly, he stepped up to help save the day without inserting himself into a Mad Titan's tush, even though far too many fans were hoping he would. Since then, though, the universe he helped save has changed dramatically. The MCU's greatest and oldest heroes have either passed away or stepped down from the mantle they built, leaving younger ones take it over. In the meantime, as "Ms. Marvel" made clear, Ant-Man has become widely celebrated as the teller of the Avengers' great tale, sharing all the behind-the-scenes details with the public at large.

Now, with the changing of the guard comes a new threat, and it seems that Scott Lang will be the first superhero (not counting Loki) to face him. With that in mind, there are many indicators that this little Ant-Man-that-could is gearing up to grow into the Giant Man that we always knew he could be.