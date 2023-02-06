Rocky Carroll Doesn't Like Being In Front Of The Camera When He's Directing NCIS - Exclusive

Rocky Carroll directed his first episode of "NCIS" during Season 12 and has helmed 20 more episodes since then, including "Big Rig." During those endeavors, he has discovered it's much easier to direct when he's not in the episode.

"If I had my choice, I would be in front of the camera as little as possible when I'm directing, because you're in two different head spaces," said Carroll. "Not everybody can sing and play the guitar at the same time. That's how I feel. I can either play the guitar or I can sing. It's hard to do both."

In "Big Rig," Carroll helms an action-packed episode that includes stunts, fist fights, and some "very busy scenes" that see him calling the shots when multiple actors are on screen. Luckily for Carroll, one of those people wasn't Director Vance.

"I always feel like a very mediocre actor when I'm a director, because as a director, I'm watching the scenes. I'm watching what's going on as a whole," he said. "As an actor, I'm playing a character. I don't have to watch everything. It's two different mindsets. It's two sets of eyes. I have not mastered it yet."

So, while fans may miss seeing Director Vance on the screen, the absence allows Carroll to really focus on his interest in directing rather than worry about his lines.

"I could focus on trying to shape and shoot these very busy scenes," Carroll said. "... The last thing I needed to focus on was, 'Do I know my dialogue for the next scene that we're about to shoot?' I was very happy to only have one job on 'Big Rig.'"

"NCIS" airs new episodes on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.