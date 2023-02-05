Knock At The Cabin Scares Away Avatar At The Box Office

Did you hear that? "Knock at the Cabin" is number one at the box office.

After reigning supreme at the box office for seven weeks, James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has officially been defeated. Taking the number one place at the domestic box office is M. Night Shyamalan's doomsday thriller "Knock at the Cabin." Deadline reports that Shyamalan's latest collab with Universal Pictures scared up $14.2 million. While below initial projections of $15 million, "Knock at the Cabin" marks the seventh time a Shayamlan flick has opened at number one. Looper praised the Dave Bautista-led film for its performances, engaging premise, and philosophical musings.

Second place goes to "80 for Brady," Paramount Pictures' NFL-focused comedy. The Tom Brady-produced flick managed to drum up a healthy $12.5 million during its debut weekend. A key part of "80 for Brady's" success can be attributed to its discounted ticketing scheme, which saw Paramount Pictures compelling exhibitors to provide a better value for the film's core audience of older patrons (via The Hollywood Reporter). Deadline says the average ticket price for "80 for Brady" is $9.79. The comedy, which stars Jane Fonda and Sally Field, among others, will boast discounted tickets for its entire theatrical run.

"Avatar: The Way of Water," meanwhile, slipped down to third place, raking in $10.2 million for Disney during its eighth weekend at the box office. Cameron's aquatic sequel is currently the fourth highest-grossing film of all time with a global cume that stands above $2.1 billion (via The Numbers).