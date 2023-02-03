Stephen Tobolowsky Could Play Any Character In James Gunn's New DCU If Hollywood Wasn't Full Of Cowards

"The singular character has no important qualities. He is not kind, or loved, or smart. He is only a pair of glasses and a toboggan cap."

The process of creating a motion picture is just shy of alchemic. Thousands upon thousands of pieces have to click into place harmoniously. The thoughts of untold hundreds of creative minds must mesh and cohere. If just one thing goes wrong –- if an overworked sound editor drops the ball, if a gel isn't placed correctly –- the illusion crumbles.

How remarkable is it, then, with his near-unimaginable body of work, Stephen Tobolowsky has never been the weak link? His career spans six decades and nearly 300 credits. He unknowingly observed the Punxsutawney time loop and bore witness to a mother and daughter swapping bodies one Friday in 2003. He portrayed at least eight separate school principals across projects ranging from "The Goldbergs" to "The New Adventures of Old Christine," then retook his place at the front of the classroom and challenged his students to seek the hard answers on "Community." He was on an episode of "Arli$$." Not everyone can say that.

In a field where William Goldman observed that "nobody knows anything," everyone knows one thing: Tobolowsky is the utility player that you can count on. When you invest in Tobolowsky, you don't get flash and pizzazz. You get raw talent, truth, and reliability –- three things that James Gunn's new DCU is going to desperately need. The fact of the matter? Hollywood could cast Tobolowsky as literally anyone in the DC canon of characters without fear of regret. They could wake up one morning, cast Tobolowsky, and then go right back to bed knowing that they'd spent their day creating a better world.

But they won't.

Because they're cowards.