The Little Mermaid's Oscar Trailer Is A Beautiful Deep Dive Under The Sea

1989 saw the release of Disney's "The Little Mermaid": a film based on Hans Christian Andersen's literary work that, much like many of its Disney contemporaries, takes quite a few creative liberties with the source material. Nevertheless, this much lighter, family-friendly approach to the famous story went on to become a merchandising juggernaut, an animation marvel, and an all-around Disney classic. It was so good that attempts to expand on it in the years that followed — including a sequel, prequel, and animated series — paled in comparison to their now-iconic predecessor.

Fast-forward to the 2020s, and "The Little Mermaid" remains a beloved (and lucrative) title, hence why Disney is so eager to revisit it. Like such favorites as "The Lion King," "Mulan," and "Aladdin," among others, "The Little Mermaid" is about to get the live-action remake treatment. Rob Marshall has taken up directing duties, with names like Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, and more filling out the cast list. As for the role of Ariel herself, that honor has gone to Halle Bailey, who is best known for her musical endeavors and a small handful of acting credits.

Following a rather uneventful teaser, a full-length trailer for "The Little Mermaid" has finally arrived by way of the 95th Annual Academy Awards.