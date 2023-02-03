The Stranger Things Character Finn Wolfhard Wants More Scenes With In Season 5
Canadian actor Finn Wolfhard was catapulted to global streaming-universe fame as "Stranger Things" core character Mike Wheeler and has been a fan-favorite from the moment the series debuted to a huge viewer response in 2016 (per IMDb). Running for four successful seasons on Netflix, the series announced its 5th and final season in February 2022. Along with his close-knit band of pals Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), and Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), the series chronicles what is essentially a kid-powered battle to save the world from the unearthly forces assaulting the planet from the alt-Earth dimension of the Upside Down.
As the series progresses, Mike and company encounter and befriend Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), a mysterious girl with startling powers whom Mike ends up having a complex and enduring relationship with. The awkward first kiss they share in Season 1 escalated into more passionate feelings over the next two seasons. While they're pushed apart for most of Season 4 for reasons beyond their control, it seems more than likely this pivotal romantic duo will be united again in the show's final season. And, while Brown has so far been one of Wolfhard's most constant companions on the show to date, there's another character he'd like to see more of in Season 5.
Finn Wolfhard wants to share more scenes with Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin
Turning up recently on GQ's "Actually Me" on YouTube, Finn Wolfhard went "undercover" online, creating actual social accounts and then reacting to fan comments and questions posted on sites from TikTok to Instagram and beyond. One fan on Twitter asked Wolfhard what character he'd like to share more time with on the series.
"I really miss doing scenes with Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin," the actor said. He went on to note that he and Matarazzo had shared quite a few scenes together in the show's initial season on Netflix. He also described his fellow actor as a true old soul, even comparing him to the iconic "M*A*S*H" star Alan Alda, saying, "[Gaten is] like an old character actor. He's like Alan Alda or something like that. I feel like he's been 60 since he was 12 years old, so he's always really fun and funny to act with, and I love him. So I'd love to do more scenes with him in the next season."
While the return-to-streaming date for "Stranger Things" Season 5 remains unknown, production for the new season will kick off in May 2023 (via Seventeen.com).