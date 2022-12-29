Why Allison From So Help Me Todd Looks So Familiar

The CBS show "So Help Me Todd" is nothing short of delightful. Talented actor Skylar Astin lends his talent to Todd, a man holding onto his childhood dream of being a private investigator. He's been unsuccessful so far, and he owes his mother, Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden), a total of $9,000. Margaret, a well-accomplished defense attorney, hires Todd to her firm to help turn his life around.

While Todd and his mother occasionally don't see eye to eye, as Todd is more than happy to bend a few rules to help him solve a mystery, he can at least depend on the advice of his more successful sister, Allison. Allison is a well-established ER surgeon, and Todd comes to her for advice regarding their mother and life in general, as it appears Allison has it all figured out. While Todd laments his broken relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Susan (Inga Schlingmann), Allison has her life together just how Todd wants his to be.

Allison is portrayed by actor Madeline Wise, who has held quite a few entertaining and impressive roles since her first role in 2013. Here is what she's done leading up to "So Help Me Todd," and why she looks so familiar.