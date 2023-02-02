Night Court Has Already Been Renewed For Season 2

When it comes to reboots and revivals, there's always a concern if the new product will be able to live up to the original. Now, it's safe to say NBC's "Night Court" revival is on its way to offering as many laughs as the first one.

The first two episodes of the new "Night Court," starring Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone, premiered on January 17 to impressive numbers. It had the best pilot viewership from a comedy series since 2018 (via The Los Angeles Times), with 7.55 million viewers tuning in. It's been able to maintain solid numbers throughout the following episodes, and it's only getting further viewership with new episodes airing on Peacock shortly after debuting on NBC.

Even with such great numbers, it still must have come as a shock to some to hear that "Night Court" has been picked up for a second season only four episodes into its run (via Variety). It's a great sign for the future and a solid opportunity to tie in other facets of the original "Night Court" into the revival.