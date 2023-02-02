Bryan Cranston Says The Meth On Breaking Bad Was Delicious

Now, before you just read the headline and think Bryan Cranston did drugs on the set of "Breaking Bad," that is not the case. For obvious legal reasons, TV sets do not use real drugs as props, instead using substitutes that look like the real thing to audiences. For example, herbal tobacco is often used as a substitute for marijuana.

However, even though the drugs are fake, there's no doubt that the production doesn't want the actors actually consuming them off camera, as they are still, after all, props. However, Cranston recently revealed that he and co-star Aaron Paul took a page from their characters' books and broke that rule to get a taste of that sweet blue crystal that's the source of so much drama, pain, and money within the story of "Breaking Bad."

According to Cranston's account of the incident, it sounds as though their decision to partake was far from rash, and the substance used to mimic the distinctive blue meth on "Breaking Bad" played a big role in their decision-making.