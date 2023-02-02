Why Carlo Rey From CSI: Vegas Looks So Familiar

In 2004, starting with the second installment of the two-part episode "Heroes," Robert Picardo began portraying the character of Richard Woolsey on "Stargate SG-1." Woolsey comes in at first as an oversight agent from the National Intelligence Department who is against the Stargate program. Over time, he gradually changes his mind about the program, and in Season 5 of "Stargate: Atlantis" — the final season of the show — Woolsey takes over as the new commander of the Atlantis operation after Colonel Samantha Carter is relieved of duty. The actor also made an appearance in the short-lived third series in the franchise, "Stargate: Universe," meaning he's appeared in all of the shows in the franchise as the same character.

In the previously mentioned interview with Trek Movie, Picardo opened up about switching from The Doctor on "Voyager" to Woolsey on "Stargate." The actor talked about how previous leaders of the expeditions on "Stargate" were led first by a civilian scientist and secondly by a military leader, so when Woolsey came in to take over with no experience in the sciences or the military, he created a lot of conflict. "He was really great in a conference room, but you put him in a real situation and he just wasn't cut out for it," he said. "There is a funny moment in 'The Scourge' when Woolsey is hightailing it from these insect creatures and he outruns everybody else to save his ass. I think there is a certain inherent fun with taking a bureaucrat and putting him in a real situation."