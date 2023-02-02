Outer Banks Season 3's Trailer Teases A 'Pogues Of The Caribbean' Treasure Hunt

Many people have spoken out about how Netflix will crack down on password sharing in the near future. But given how Season 3 of "Outer Banks" is on the horizon, it would be prudent to get your own account or plan a binge-watch party with someone who will still have a Netflix account.

During the first two seasons, the Pogues have gotten into quite a few skirmishes with their rival gang, the Kooks. Both groups are on the hunt for the Royal Merchant ship, which is said to have a hidden treasure on board. Having access to those kinds of riches would set the Pogues up for life, so it's no wonder they'll go to insane lengths to find it.

Season 2 ended with some massive cliffhangers, not the least of which is that Big John (Charles Halford) is still alive. Meanwhile, last we saw the Pogues, they were on some island in the Caribbean, and John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) were unofficially married. It seems like Season 3 will pick up right where the last season left off, with a Caribbean adventure on the way.