Joe Mantegna Looks Back On The First Half Of Criminal Minds: Evolution - Exclusive Interview

At the beginning of this season, we learn that Rossi's wife has died and that the BAU may be dismantled. Were you surprised by these two revelations when you first got the scripts?

I was somewhat surprised. I didn't know exactly where they were going to go with these storylines. But it made me think about one of my favorite cartoons, and it's just two frames. The first frame is a caveman looking up to the sky, saying, "God, why are you doing this to me?" And the second frame is the voice of God saying, "Why not?" It's a little of that.

I thought, "Okay, this happened, and now where do we go from here?" That's realistic. That's what happens in life. It's not something that you want to happen, but it's something that does happen, and now what do you do? Where do you take it from there?

In Rossi's case, we find him in a really tough spot. Where does that lead us? He's down, but is he out? Or is he going to get up again? That's the way life is too. So I was taken a little by surprise and like, "Oh, so this is where we're going. Let's take that ride now. Let's see where that goes."

How did those two huge storylines affect the way you approach playing David Rossi?

I don't know if it affects anything differently than I would normally do as an actor. What you do is tell the story. You tell the story as it's been given to you, as it's been written. My job is to interpret what a writer has put on the page, whatever that may be. It's my job to translate it. They wrote it, and now I have to translate it in terms of whatever my acting ability is so that those people viewing it say, "So that's what the story is. That's what's going on." It's no more than that, and it would be no different if it was a comedy or a tragedy, if it makes you laugh or is something that might elicit tears. It's telling the story as truthfully as possible.