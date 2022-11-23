Chris Hemsworth Thinks Thor Is Ready For Another Reinvention

Thor has become an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over his 11-year journey. First teased in the post-credits scene of "Iron Man 2," legendary actor and director Kenneth Branagh brought the God of Thunder to the MCU with 2011's "Thor." However, it wasn't the character's first live-action portrayal held by the 1988 TV movie "The Incredible Hulk Returns" — Thor's introduction to the MCU made him and actor Chris Hemsworth household names.

Unfortunately, "Thor" and its sequel, "Thor: The Dark World," weren't the best outings for Odinson, earning Marvel Studios a 77% and 66%, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. Although the "Thor" movies' critical consensus wasn't horrible, both received relatively good scores; Marvel fans tend to rank both at the bottom end of the MCU, with the general opinion that "Thor: The Dark World" is Marvel Studios' weakest outing yet.

However, everything changed when the studio brought Taika Waititi on board to helm Thor's third solo outing. "Thor: Ragnarok" showed a new side of the character, entering a more comedic role and reigniting Hemsworth's passion for the part. The Australian actor told Vanity Fair that both previous "Thor" movies left him bored and disappointed with his performances in the role. Waititi and Hemsworth worked together to reinvent the character, whose problems with grief and depression became one of the best story arcs in the MCU.

Following "Endgame" and this year's "Thor: Love and Thunder," Hemsworth thinks it's time for another reinvention of his comic book hero.