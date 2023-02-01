Super Bowl LVII Is Expected To Showcase Trailers For The Flash, Ant-Man 3, The Little Mermaid, And More

The holidays are long over, and the new year is in full swing, which can only mean one thing: the Super Bowl is right around the corner. This year, Super Bowl LVII will emanate from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. One has to imagine that it will be an intense game as both teams vie for a place in the history books, but many viewers likely won't care much for the athletic competition. Rather, they'll be focused on other aspects of the broadcast.

Over the decades, the Super Bowl has become so much more than a showcase for the National Football League's strongest teams. It has become a multimedia spectacle aimed at a range of viewers. Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem, Rihanna will take the spotlight for the halftime show, and all kinds of companies will pull out must-see (and monumentally expensive) ads between portions of the game. That also means that major movie studios are assembling special trailers for the event, and this year's broadcast will be absolutely loaded, to say the least.

It's expected that during Super Bowl LVII, such anticipated titles as "The Flash," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," and "The Little Mermaid," among numerous others, will get new or first trailers.