Pedro Pascal Is Already Running Into Clickers At SNL

Pedro Pascal is the moment. He's everyone's favorite post-apocalyptic daddy in "The Last of Us," killing it every Sunday night on HBO. And once that season wraps up, people will be able to tune into another one of his performances where he's an adoptive father to a special child once "The Mandalorian" Season 3 starts. And yes, he's well aware of the comparisons.

Pascal has had a long career with roles in some of the biggest franchises in entertainment, including "Game of Thrones" and "Wonder Woman 1984." He's certainly paid his dues, so it's only appropriate that he's finally getting the chance to host the sketch comedy institution that is "Saturday Night Live." Pascal's a funny guy, as exemplified in films like "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," so it's safe to say he'll probably do pretty well on hosting duties.

And Pascal's been in so many franchises; it's exciting to think what they might make fun of. A Baby Yoda cameo is all but assured, but will the show make use of everyone's current obsession in "The Last of Us?" It's already done so in the form of a short promo for the episode where Pascal runs into a clicker, but things don't go as expected.