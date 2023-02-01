Linus Roache Thinks Law & Order: SVU's 'Visceral' Quality Makes It So Successful

Linus Roache played Executive Assistant District Attorney Mike Cutter on the original "Law & Order" between 2008 and 2010. The Brit reprised his role in four Season 13 episodes of the spin-off "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," bringing Cutter's legal expertise to the especially heinous crimes handled by the SVU. In a 2011 interview with Starpulse, Roache talked a little bit about the surprise of being asked to come back to his famous role.

When his agent first called him about it, Roache asked if he was going to be cast as a murderer, which would make sense since actors in the "Law & Order" franchise have been known to return in different roles. He said that what drew him to reprising his original role was that it put his character "into a new dynamic as someone who's having to take more responsibility than he was before and he can't just be so cavalier." In his first "SVU" episode (the Season 13 premiere "Scorched Earth"), Cutter works on a crime where the perpetrator is an Italian diplomat. He is forced to do everything by the book for once so nobody can exploit any rules he's broken.

"Law & Order" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" may be part of the same franchise, but there are some big differences between the two shows. Roache has his own thoughts on those differences and what makes "SVU" such a unique part of the franchise.