Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms Rumor About Dolly Parton's Involvement In Buffy The Vampire Slayer

The Independent reported in 2021 that one of the clues that many people believed connected Dolly Parton to "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" is that both the main character of the show and Parton share the same birthday — January 19. The publication also shows that Sandollar Entertainment is listed as a production company for "Buffy The Vampire Slayer," which is a company that Parton started in 1986, though Parton was never listed as an executive producer on the show. However, it seems as if Sarah Michelle Gellar herself has recently confirmed that Parton indeed had a hand in creating the popular television series.

While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Gellar was asked an assortment of questions about her life, her husband Freddie Prinze Jr., her new show "Wolf Pack," and, of course, the subject of Parton popped up being a secret producer on "Buffy The Vampire Slayer." This conversation started when Fallon mentioned that he had heard that Parton helped craft the show, and Gellar replied, "Yes. Little-known fact. The legend Dolly Parton was a producer. And, you know, we never saw her. Like, we'd get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have our name, and I would think, 'She doesn't know who I am.' And then, one day, somebody asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance. And I was like, 'Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I'm good.'" One thing is for certain — it is interesting to think that the immediately recognizable country music star and philanthropist Parton had a hand in making the "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" television show.