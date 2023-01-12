Sarah Michelle Gellar Returns To Supernatural Horror In The Trailer For Paramount+ Series Wolf Pack

Fans of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and any other supernatural TV dramas have reason to celebrate with the release of the new trailer for "Wolf Pack." The Paramount+ series is helmed by Jeff Davis, known for creating both "Teen Wolf" on MTV and the incredibly popular crime procedural "Criminal Minds." While this pedigree will surely draw in fans of Davis' last supernatural teen drama, "Wolf Pack" actually has no official connection to "Teen Wolf" (per EW). Instead, the streaming series is based on a novel of the same name by Canadian writer Edo van Belkom.

Similar to Davis' previous shows, "Wolf Pack" features an ensemble cast. The younger stars include Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray, while the more veteran stars are led by "300" star Rodrigo Santoro and Buffy Summers herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Gellar also serves as an executive producer on the Paramount+ series, bringing her extensive experience in the genre to bear both behind and in front of the camera.

Though "Wolf Pack" may not take place in the same universe as "Teen Wolf," anyone who enjoyed the previous show will likely find a lot to love about the new one. There are teens, there are wolves, and there's a lot of drama between them — at least, if the new trailer just released by Paramount is at all indicative of what's to come.