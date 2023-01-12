Sarah Michelle Gellar Returns To Supernatural Horror In The Trailer For Paramount+ Series Wolf Pack
Fans of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and any other supernatural TV dramas have reason to celebrate with the release of the new trailer for "Wolf Pack." The Paramount+ series is helmed by Jeff Davis, known for creating both "Teen Wolf" on MTV and the incredibly popular crime procedural "Criminal Minds." While this pedigree will surely draw in fans of Davis' last supernatural teen drama, "Wolf Pack" actually has no official connection to "Teen Wolf" (per EW). Instead, the streaming series is based on a novel of the same name by Canadian writer Edo van Belkom.
Similar to Davis' previous shows, "Wolf Pack" features an ensemble cast. The younger stars include Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray, while the more veteran stars are led by "300" star Rodrigo Santoro and Buffy Summers herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar. Gellar also serves as an executive producer on the Paramount+ series, bringing her extensive experience in the genre to bear both behind and in front of the camera.
Though "Wolf Pack" may not take place in the same universe as "Teen Wolf," anyone who enjoyed the previous show will likely find a lot to love about the new one. There are teens, there are wolves, and there's a lot of drama between them — at least, if the new trailer just released by Paramount is at all indicative of what's to come.
The hunt is on in the Wolf Pack trailer
The full "Wolf Pack" trailer is finally here, and it's packed to bursting with chaos, drama, and supernatural hijinks. The action starts on a school bus that's stuck on a road next to a growing wildfire in California. When animals begin stampeding out of the woods toward the gridlocked cars, a group of teens onboard the bus gets attacked and turned, presumably, into werewolves.
The rest of the trailer is a bit frenetic, cutting between different sides of the story as the teens come to terms with their newfound abilities, bloodlust, and loyalty to the "pack." Sarah Michelle Gellar enters the scene as a government agent, who says that she's "part of a joint task force investigating the wildfires." Whether that's true or just a clever ruse — and what exactly the connection is between the fires and the wolves — remains to be seen.
More than anything, the "Wolf Pack" trailer reads like a true blending of Jeff Davis' two most popular shows. It has the supernatural high school drama of "Teen Wolf," as well as the investigative crime procedural elements of "Criminal Minds." There are even hints at some middle-aged romance for Gellar's character alongside all the inevitable teenage drama, which is refreshing to see. "Wolf Pack" premieres on Paramount+ on January 26.