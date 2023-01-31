A Lap Dance In Magic Mike's Last Dance Put Salma Hayek In Real Danger
In a world where franchises are typically reserved for superheroes and gun-toting vigilantes, it's nice that a series about male strippers can break through the noise to become a phenomenon. Starting in 2012, "Magic Mike" was a bonafide success. Following the exploits of a male stripper group in Florida, the film went on to gross $167 million at the box office and acquire numerous accolades. There were plenty more stories to tell with this kind of setup, so a sequel was inevitable. That came in 2015 with "Magic Mike XXL."
Things were quiet on the "Magic Mike" front for a while until it came out that director Steven Soderbergh was returning to helm the third installment in the trilogy — "Magic Mike's Last Dance." The film sees the return of Channing Tatum's Mike Lane, but this time around, the character will be tasked with putting on a show in London while navigating a new relationship with a new love, played by Salma Hayek. While it all sounds like fun and games, filming wasn't always an easy ride, as Hayek revealed. In fact, one scene featured a stunt go wrong pretty spectacularly.
Channing Tatum got a little carried away
A movie like "Magic Mike's Last Dance" probably doesn't have a ton of action sequences, but apparently, those dance moves can get pretty crazy. Salma Hayek appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to promote her upcoming film, and as actors are wont to do, she shared an amusing anecdote that sounds scary in the moment, but it's clearly something she can look back on and laugh at now.
Naturally, Tatum and Hayek's characters get up close and personal throughout the movie, and at one point, they shot a scene involving her character getting in on the dancing. As she tells it, "You know, there's one part that's not in [the film] where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head." The situation was only made more perilous when Hayek's pants started coming off during the move. She moved her hands toward her pants to keep them on when she needed to keep her hands up for the move.
She concluded, "Everybody came in, and kind of took me away from him, and he said, 'What's wrong with you?' I said, 'What's wrong with me? You nearly killed me!'" Fortunately, Hayek made it out of the incident all right, and audiences can see Tatum's other moves on display when "Magic Mike's Last Dance" comes to theaters on February 10.