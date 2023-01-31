A Lap Dance In Magic Mike's Last Dance Put Salma Hayek In Real Danger

A movie like "Magic Mike's Last Dance" probably doesn't have a ton of action sequences, but apparently, those dance moves can get pretty crazy. Salma Hayek appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to promote her upcoming film, and as actors are wont to do, she shared an amusing anecdote that sounds scary in the moment, but it's clearly something she can look back on and laugh at now.

Naturally, Tatum and Hayek's characters get up close and personal throughout the movie, and at one point, they shot a scene involving her character getting in on the dancing. As she tells it, "You know, there's one part that's not in [the film] where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head." The situation was only made more perilous when Hayek's pants started coming off during the move. She moved her hands toward her pants to keep them on when she needed to keep her hands up for the move.

She concluded, "Everybody came in, and kind of took me away from him, and he said, 'What's wrong with you?' I said, 'What's wrong with me? You nearly killed me!'" Fortunately, Hayek made it out of the incident all right, and audiences can see Tatum's other moves on display when "Magic Mike's Last Dance" comes to theaters on February 10.