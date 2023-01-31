Rupert Grint Can Totally Envision A Harry Potter TV Series, But With Someone Else As Ron

It's been over a decade since the films in the "Harry Potter" series wrapped up for good. While the franchise has continued to some extent with the "Fantastic Beasts" films and the upcoming big-budget video game adaptation, "Hogwarts Legacy," none of these offshoots seem to be able to match the fan response from the original series of 8 films that closed things out in 2011.

Naturally, the franchise has also come under fire from many LGBTQ+ groups and human rights activists, as its author, J.K. Rowling, has taken a fervent anti-trans stance. This has caused many fans and allies of the disenfranchised trans community to abandon their support for anything tied to the Wizarding World at large.

With these factors in mind, the "Harry Potter" franchise is at a bit of a crossroads. Though the demand is still very much there for stories being told in this world, Warner Bros. must first figure out how it wants to navigate the waters around its problematic creator. Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in all 8 of the films, has joined fellow franchise stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in speaking out against Rowling (via Entertainment Weekly), but that doesn't mean he thinks a reboot of the series is necessarily a bad thing.