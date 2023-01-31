Pierce Brosnan And Helena Bonham Carter Are Teaming Up For Dreamy New Romance Four Letters Of Love

Irish cinema has announced itself in a big way this year, with not one but two Irish movies earning major nominations at the Academy Awards. Naturally, "The Banshees of Inisherin" is the bigger name at the ceremony — writer-director Martin McDonagh's latest is up for nine awards, including acting nominations for each of its leads: Barry Keoghan, Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, and Brendan Gleeson. Additionally, the Irish actor Paul Mescal picked up a nomination for his turn in the indie flick "Aftersun."

However, Irish citizens — and especially the Irish Prime Minister — are more excited about "An Cailín Ciúin", aka "The Quiet Girl." It's the first Irish-language film to ever be recognized at the Academy Awards, and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar notably congratulated the film in his native tongue (via Reuters).

In such a cinematic landscape, it only makes sense that Hollywood would start greenlighting more Irish films. That's why it's not a huge surprise that the new Irish film "Four Letters of Love" has recently added big names like Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham Carter to its cast.