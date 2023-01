Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Pierce Brosnan And Helena Bonham Carter Are Teaming Up For Dreamy New Romance Four Letters Of Love

Irish cinema has announced itself in a big way this year, with not one but two Irish movies earning major nominations at the Academy Awards. Naturally, "The Banshees of Inisherin" is the bigger name at the ceremony — writer-director Martin McDonagh's latest is up for nine awards, including acting nominations for each of its leads: Barry Keoghan, Kerry Condon, Colin Farrell, and Brendan Gleeson. Additionally, the Irish actor Paul Mescal picked up a nomination for his turn in the indie flick "Aftersun."

However, Irish citizens — and especially the Irish Prime Minister — are more excited about "An Cailín Ciúin", aka "The Quiet Girl." It's the first Irish-language film to ever be recognized at the Academy Awards, and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar notably congratulated the film in his native tongue (via Reuters).

In such a cinematic landscape, it only makes sense that Hollywood would start greenlighting more Irish films. That's why it's not a huge surprise that the new Irish film "Four Letters of Love" has recently added big names like Pierce Brosnan and Helena Bonham Carter to its cast.