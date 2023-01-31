The DCU's New Swamp Thing Film Will Have A Tough Time Topping MCU's Man-Thing

It has been a strange few months for DC fans, with it seeming like the brand will never get ahead of the competition. Between the Ezra Miller situation, the failure of "Black Adam," and internal changes at Warner Bros. Discovery, there hasn't been much to get excited about. At long last, that changed when James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the leaders of DC Studios: a division dedicated to getting the DC film and television slates in check and putting the shared universe back on track. It has taken some big changes, but they seem to be headed in a proper direction.

To drum up some hype for the new era of the DC Universe, Gunn and Safran recently presented their first batch of movies to the world (via Jenna Busch of /Film). Among the likes of "Superman: Legacy" and "The Brave and the Bold" sits "Swamp Thing," which is unlikely a dream movie for the average DC fan. Nevertheless, Dr. Alec Holland is headed to the movies for what has been teased as a dark, dreary affair that will explore the origin of the title character. That's all well and good, but there's a big obstacle that the film will have to overcome if it wants to gain a foothold with casual superhero movie fans.

Despite how interesting Swamp Thing is, he and his film will have a tough time topping the Marvel Cinematic Universe's rendition of Man-Thing. Here's why and how the "Swamp Thing" team can sidestep this hurdle.