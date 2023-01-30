Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Laverne & Shirley Star Cindy Williams

The entertainment industry is grieving the death of actress Cindy Williams who played one-half of the dynamic TV duo "Laverne & Shirley." According to a family statement, Williams died on January 25, 2023, at 75 years old (via AP News).

Williams first started playing the role of sweet and spunky Shirley Feeney on "Happy Days" in 1975. Shirley and her pal Laverne DeFazio (Penny Marshall) are introduced in Season 3, Episode 10, "A Date with Fonzie." "Laverne & Shirley" would premiere in 1976, following the best friends and roommates as they navigated life, love, and work in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They became an iconic duo known for their quick wit. Williams would receive a Golden Globes nomination for her work in 1978. While the show ended in 1983, Williams would wrap her time on "Laverne & Shirley" in 1982.

Williams joined other big projects over the years, including starring as Laurie in the 1973 film "American Graffiti" alongside "Happy Days" star Ron Howard. She would also take on brief roles in shows like "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and the reboot of "The Odd Couple." And as many look back on her long career, fellow celebrities are reacting to her death.