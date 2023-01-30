Laverne & Shirley Star Cindy Williams Dead At 75

It's no secret that "Laverne & Shirley" is the production Cindy Williams is most widely-remembered for, but that's not to say that once the show concluded she didn't continue her acting pursuits. As far as television credits go, she added the likes of "Normal Life," "Getting By," and even a lone episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" to her expansive résumé. In terms of movies, she featured in "UFOria," "Bingo," and "Still Waiting in the Wings," to name a few. Her final film release before her death is 2020's "Canaan Land" (via IMDb).

All in all, it's plain to see that Williams followed her dream and made the most of it, carving out an entertainment career worth being proud of. During an appearance on the Allison Interviews podcast in December 2021, she made it clear that she did exactly what she was meant to do, and she's more than happy with the outcome. "I was meant to do exactly what I did. That was my service. That is what God sent me here to do," she said, mentioning that her original plan of becoming a nurse not panning out was for the best. "I honestly believe that God steered me in the direction of comedy to make people laugh," concluded Williams.

Cindy Williams believed she was put on this Earth to make people laugh, and make people laugh she did. Even though she's gone, her work on "Laverne & Shirley," "Happy Days," and more will continue to entertain audiences for years to come. She will be sorely missed.