Brandon Cronenberg Has Plans For An Even Gorier Infinity Pool Release

Science-fiction and horror filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg is back with his latest movie "Infinity Pool" making waves in the industry. The son of body-horror director David Cronenberg, it's no surprise that Brandon's films made a name for themselves with grotesque images.

"Infinity Pool" continues the trend and Cronenberg's hot-streak and brings in Hollywood A-listers Alexander Skarsgård and Mia Goth into the fold. The film follows a vacationing couple, James (Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman), who find themselves in a world of horror after paying to have a fake James executed for an accidental crime. The mind-boggling trailer alone left viewers asking what on Earth is going on in Alexander Skarsgård's "Infinity Pool."

"Infinity Pool is drawing strong reactions from critics, calling it a worthy addition to Cronenberg's short filmography. The film earned a certified fresh 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics praising its unconventional and horrific imagery.

"Brandon Cronenberg ("Possessor") delivers the shivers," The Toronto Star said, "and more than a few WTF moments with a vacation inferno creeper that gnaws at the mind." The Atlantic also described it as "deliciously nasty," while The Detroit News called it "disturbing, funny, twisted, and strange."

With the impressive levels of gory horror throughout "Infinity Pool," it's hard to imagine that the movie in theaters is the cleaner version of Cronenberg's vision, but that's precisely the case. Eventually, the director plans on putting his NC-17 cut out there for everyone to experience.