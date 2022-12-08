What On Earth Is Going On In Alexander Skarsgård's Infinity Pool Trailer?

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree and to the delight of horror fans everywhere, that's certainly true of Brandon Cronenberg, the son of famed director David Cronenberg. The younger Cronenberg seems to have inherited the body horror gene as evidenced by his projects.

In 2012, Cronenberg made his feature directorial debut with "Antiviral." The film stars Caleb Landry Jones as an employee of the Lucas Clinic, a company that supplies superfan clients with celebrity viruses and pathogens. Cronenberg told CBC, "I was delirious and was obsessing over the physicality of illness, the fact that there was something in my body and in my cells that had come from someone else's body." The filmmaker followed up "Antiviral" with 2020's "Possessor," which is as psychological as it is corporeal. The film follows an assassin (Andrea Riseborough) who carries out hits by inhabiting other people's bodies.

Now, Cronenberg is back with his third feature, the creepy and surreal "Infinity Pool," starring Alexander Skarsgård.