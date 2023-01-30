Joe Gatto's Favorite Thing About Impractical Jokers Is Extremely Heartwarming

There is a lot to love about "Impractical Jokers." Aside from the show's best pranks and the unwitting reactions of an ensnared public, "Impractical Jokers" shows off what happens when lifelong friends are given a show and set loose upon each other and any unlucky (or lucky, depending on your view) bystanders that might find themselves observing some truly goofy actions and behavior. "Impractical Jokers" has proven to be a massive success among an exceptionally diverse audience, with both children and adults enjoying the show. The show's popularity cannot be underestimated. As Parrot Analytics notes, "Impractical Jokers" occupies a vaunted position in the entertainment industry that sees the show garner an intense amount of demand, with a 21.4 times increase over the average demand of an average show.

In other words, there are tons of people watching "Impractical Jokers," but that shouldn't come as a surprise to many, considering that IMDb highlights that there have been well over 250 episodes of the show thus far. One of the stars of the show, Joe Gatto, has taken a step away from "Impractical Jokers" to work on his stand-up comedy and focus on his family. Still, he has recently found the time to pop onto a podcast to chat about many different topics. Of course, the subject of the show that made Gatto famous arose in conversation, and Gatto shared a touching reason why he feels immense pride in "Impractical Jokers."