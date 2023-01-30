The Most Underrated Steven Spielberg Movie Is Way Better Than You Remember

The name Steven Spielberg is synonymous with cinema. The man has given us velociraptors in kitchens, soldiers storming the beaches of Normandy, and a kid flying over the moon. All of these moments will be stapled in film history textbooks as stunning demonstrations of a master at his craft.

However, when a director earns such a gigantic reputation for greatness, the occasional hurdles he encounters on the way become barely registered blips on the radar – cinematic slip-ups worth forgetting. "Preposterous," some may cry. "Unfathomable," others might declare, at the idea that the director responsible for classics like "Jaws," and "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial," could deliver a flop — and in his prime, no less. But in the eyes of critics, he did just that, and this flop now sits as Spielberg's lowest critically reviewed film on Rotten Tomatoes. That very film — a childhood fairy tale that collides with the harshness of adulthood — was sandwiched between "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and "Jurassic Park" in the blockbuster timeline, and is usually regarded today as Spielberg's biggest misstep.

It's not. Forget all the tired criticisms you've heard in the past, because "Hook" is mistreated cinematic magnificence, and perhaps even one of the master's most masterful inventions. In fact, we'd say the best scientific term for this film is (what else?) bangerang, and we're going to tell you why.