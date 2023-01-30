Craig Mazin Explains The Final Shot Of The Last Of Us Episode 3

Get in your Chevy and crank Linda Ronstadt — Episode 3 of "The Last of Us" is a real tear-jerker. In an interesting break from Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) story, this episode follows the tertiary character, Bill (Nick Offerman). Joel and Tess (Anna Torv) often spoke of the reclusive survivalist miles outside of Boston who they hope will take Ellie off their hands. Instead of a breakneck race for our (anti) heroes to find refuge, this is a tender and emotional episode about Bill's life.

Shortly after the Infected take over the world, Bill meets Frank (Murray Bartlett), a stranger who has fallen into one of his traps. Though there is some initial trepidation, Bill invites Frank inside for a meal. And that, as they say, is history. The two find love and meaning with each other and spend the next 20 years in romantic fulfillment. Unfortunately, all things must come to an end. Whether it be from an Infected bite or the harsh reality of old age, you have to say goodbye to your partner one day. Frank's degenerative illness means that his life has come to a close. He and Bill decide to die on their terms and spend their last moments in their bedroom in each other's embrace. The last lingering shot of the bedroom's open window was a touching one that Craig Mazin wrote for an important purpose.