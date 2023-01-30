Lisa Loring, The Original Wednesday Addams, Dead At 64

Lisa Loring, who played the first live-action Wednesday Addams in the 1960s sitcom incarnation of "The Addams Family," is dead. According to Deadline, the actor was 64 at the time of her death on January 28, 2023. The star passed away at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, CA, and is survived by her two daughters and two grandchildren (per The Hollywood Reporter).

The news of Loring's passing, and her cause of death, were revealed in a Facebook statement by the actor's friend, Laurie Jacobson.

"It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring," the statement read. "4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night."

The success of Netflix's "Wednesday," which has been renewed for another season, had recently returned Loring's most famous character in the limelight. Apart from Wednesday Addams, Loring was also known for her role as Cricket Montgomery in the CBS daytime drama "As the World Turns."