The Last Of Us Writer Neil Druckmann Reacts To The Death Of Annie Wersching
As a prolific actor from genre to procedural television, the late Annie Wersching may look familiar to many. She has fought terrorism in "24," became an insidious Borg Queen in "Picard," and a mother to two vampire brothers in "The Vampire Diaries." She endeared herself to the entertainment community and at only 45 years old, her death has affected many. In a statement reported by Deadline, Wersching's husband, Stephen Full, paid tribute to his late wife.
"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today," Full wrote. "But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall." Wersching's quest for adventure did not pertain to live-action performances alone, but a video game story many know and love. "The Last of Us" creator Neil Druckmann knew Wersching from her work on the video game and gave his own personal statement in honor of the actor.
Wersching is remembered fondly by The Last of Us community
Before "The Last of Us" earned glowing reviews for the HBO adaptation, it was an equally celebrated video game at Naughty Dog. Fans were first introduced to Joel (Troy Baker), Ellie (Ashley Johnson), and the world of the infected in 2013 when the game first premiered. There is no question why it became such a breakout hit, with the emotionally resonant storylines that are now cropping up in the live-action adaptation. One of these stories belongs to the iconic character Tess, voiced by Annie Wersching in the game. Though she did not reprise the character in the HBO series, she is still an instrumental part of "The Last of Us" legacy.
Creator Neil Druckmann shared a short but touching statement after news of her death. "Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away," the writer posted on Twitter. "We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones." Druckmann also shared a GoFundMe link to help the actor's family during their time of grief.