The Last Of Us Writer Neil Druckmann Reacts To The Death Of Annie Wersching

As a prolific actor from genre to procedural television, the late Annie Wersching may look familiar to many. She has fought terrorism in "24," became an insidious Borg Queen in "Picard," and a mother to two vampire brothers in "The Vampire Diaries." She endeared herself to the entertainment community and at only 45 years old, her death has affected many. In a statement reported by Deadline, Wersching's husband, Stephen Full, paid tribute to his late wife.

"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today," Full wrote. "But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. 'Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall." Wersching's quest for adventure did not pertain to live-action performances alone, but a video game story many know and love. "The Last of Us" creator Neil Druckmann knew Wersching from her work on the video game and gave his own personal statement in honor of the actor.