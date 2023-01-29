Disney+ Calls It Quits With The Mysterious Benedict Society

When it comes to Disney+ original shows, 2022 was a pretty good year, and a big highlight was the second season of "The Mysterious Benedict Society." Sadly, it appears that the streamer is not all that interested in keeping the mystery alive.

"The Mysterious Benedict Society" — based on Trenton Lee Stewart's bestselling YA book series of the same name — has, up until now, followed a group of gifted orphans tasked to infiltrate an institute on Nomansan Island to stop an evil doctor from using children to implant ideas in other people's minds. The intriguing endeavor featured an excellent cast consisting of Kristen Schaal as Number Two, Maameyaa Boafo as Rhonda Kazembe, Ryan Hurst as Milligan, and Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain. The 16 episodes made to date have resonated well with critics, including a review from Variety, who stated, "Within the growing set of shows about kids asked to save the world, The Mysterious Benedict Society stands out, and might itself save a rainy weekend for curious kids sometime this summer."

Unfortunately, it seems that there will be no resolutions to all the questions that fans were left with at the end of Season 2, because Disney+ has decided to cancel the series.