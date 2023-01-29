Russell T. Davies Envisions Doctor Who Expanding Its Universe Like Star Trek

In a 2022 GQ interview that covers the span Russell T. Davies's work as a television creator, the subject of his long-awaited return to "Doctor Who" naturally came up. And Davies gave some interesting insights into how the BBC's streaming partnership with Disney is leading to new creative horizons for the long-running show. "I watch the 'Star Trek' empire with vast envy: the way that's turned itself from an old archive show into something fantastic," says Davies.

Now, thanks to the show's new streaming home, something like that can be possible for "Doctor Who." Davies is enthusiastic about not just about the main show, but also the potential to expand into a growing number of spin-offs. "I thought the streaming platforms are ready, the spin-offs are ready; I always believed in spin-offs when I was there," he noted, naming "Torchwood" and "The Sarah Jane Adventures" as two examples.

"Those spin-offs declined when I left, and I can see why," he acknowleged. "And I very much left after 2008, when the money became scarce, I think that's fair enough for the public service broadcaster that the money is spent on other things." But now, with Disney on board, Davies is now working with a far bigger budget. And of course, those sorts of expanded resources means more options for him as a storyteller: "It's one of the reasons I've come back — you can tell stories on a bigger scale."

Of course, more money isn't the same as unlimited money, but it's still an exciting time to be a "Doctor Who" fan. In that regard, three new "Doctor Who" specials are scheduled to come out later this year, with the new season to follow in 2024.