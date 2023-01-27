Gregory Allen Howard, Harriet And Remember The Titans Writer, Dies

Deadline reported that Gregory Allen Howard moved to Hollywood in the 1990s to become a screenwriter. He moved back to his native Norfolk, Virginia, and there learned about T.C. Williams High School, the Titans — their successful football team — and their winning 1971 ensemble, led by head coach Herman Boone and his assistant, Bill Yoast. Howard used the way the team bonded together white and Black players and thus the town itself as a jumping-off point. "Remember the Titans" was born from that notion, and it launched Howard's career.

Howard's next major project was "Ali," the Will Smith-led biopic of boxer Muhammed Ali, for which he provided the story. But after that, Allen would not pen another Hollywood screenplay until 2018. "What I waited for more than anything else is for the whole industry to change," he told The Hollywood Reporter while on the red carpet for "Harriet" in 2019. "There needed to be the #OscarsSoWhite and [more] diversity in Hollywood. All that had to happen, because anybody who greenlighted this movie was risking their job and/or career."

While waiting for the industry to shift, Howard wrote for the stage and also became a successful essayist. He returned to Hollywood to produce and write several documentary shorts for HBO and the civil rights project "Power to the People" before writing "Harriet." He is attached to three upcoming films: "The Night Witches," "The Magician" and "Rise." All are, unsurprisingly real-life stories about Black heroes.

Per Deadline, Howard is survived by his sister, Lynette Henley, and brother, Michael Henley, two nieces and a nephew, as well as by his grandniece and two grandnephews, and cousins Pierre Gatling and the Hon. Patricia Cole.