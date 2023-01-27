Star Trek: Voyager's Robert Beltran Recalls Being Surprised By The Series' Ending

Robert Beltran didn't know much about "Star Trek" before he signed on to play Commander Chakotay in "Star Trek: Voyager." In fact, according to a 2012 interview with StarTrek.com, the actor took the role because he liked the pilot script and the character. He soon realized that everyone he told about it was much more excited than he was, because they were all familiar with the franchise.

Beltran became known for being the most outspoken member of the "Voyager" cast, frequently voicing his criticisms of the show. In an interview with CNet, the actor criticized the franchise's non-interference rule known as The Prime Directive, calling it "fascist crap" to allow a species to die when you have the ability to help it. In the aforementioned interview with StarTrek.com, the actor also complained that Chakotay wasn't given any interpersonal relationships with other characters after Seska (Martha Hackett) left the show, meaning his character didn't have enough room to grow. He also criticized the show in the later seasons for focusing so much on the characters of Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), the Doctor (Robert Picardo), and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) to the detriment of the rest of the cast.

The actor even had some choice words about how "Voyager" came to a close in the two-part episode "Endgame," a story that Beltran feels was set up too quickly.