Kevin Feige Teases Kang's Motivation In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is set to finally be released in February, and it's looking to be yet another big milestone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga. The third entry in the "Ant-Man" series, the movie will focus on the eponymous characters, played by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, finally exploring the unknown space that is the Quantum Realm. There they will face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), who represents a threat not only to the main heroes but to the Multiverse as a whole.
This won't be the first time that fans will see Majors in the MCU. A variant of the character, named He Who Remains, appears in the Season 1 finale of "Loki," where he warns about his other variants having tried to take over the Multiverse before he created the Time Variance Authority to put a stop to multiple universes and timelines. His death at the end of the episode allows the Multiverse Saga to start and for Kang to make his return. But other than conquering, what are the character's motivations? According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, that becomes much clearer in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."
Kang wants to regain his power to traverse the Multiverse
During an interview with Empire, Kevin Feige teased what the proper introduction of Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" would mean for the MCU as a whole, and it all sounds pretty exciting for fans of the comic book universe. According to the Marvel head, Kang represents an entirely different sort of major antagonist for the heroes to deal with because the Multiverse itself allows for there to be so many warring versions of the character, as determined to fight each other as they are everyone else. Feige also touched on the character's desire to acquire Pym Particles, and what it would mean if he does.
"He is the obvious choice as you're dealing with the Multiverse," Feige said. "Kang allowed us to do a new kind of Big Bad. He's a different type of villain, warring amongst themselves as much as he's warring with our heroes. Kang's a very powerful person, but when we meet him he's in a position where he needs to get that power back. He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles."
Kang definitely makes for a terrifying new kind of villain, even when compared to someone like Thanos (Josh Brolin). The Multiverse allows for him, or variants of him, to just keep coming no matter whether the heroes stop him or not. So "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" could very well end with the villain defeated, but that wouldn't mean the end of Kang ... especially considering that one of the upcoming films in the MCU is titled "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty."