Kevin Feige Teases Kang's Motivation In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

During an interview with Empire, Kevin Feige teased what the proper introduction of Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" would mean for the MCU as a whole, and it all sounds pretty exciting for fans of the comic book universe. According to the Marvel head, Kang represents an entirely different sort of major antagonist for the heroes to deal with because the Multiverse itself allows for there to be so many warring versions of the character, as determined to fight each other as they are everyone else. Feige also touched on the character's desire to acquire Pym Particles, and what it would mean if he does.

"He is the obvious choice as you're dealing with the Multiverse," Feige said. "Kang allowed us to do a new kind of Big Bad. He's a different type of villain, warring amongst themselves as much as he's warring with our heroes. Kang's a very powerful person, but when we meet him he's in a position where he needs to get that power back. He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles."

Kang definitely makes for a terrifying new kind of villain, even when compared to someone like Thanos (Josh Brolin). The Multiverse allows for him, or variants of him, to just keep coming no matter whether the heroes stop him or not. So "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" could very well end with the villain defeated, but that wouldn't mean the end of Kang ... especially considering that one of the upcoming films in the MCU is titled "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty."