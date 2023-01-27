How Julia Louis-Dreyfus Behaved On Set Of You People, According To Co-Star Lauren London

In the new movie "You People," from "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris, Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Shelly, the mother of Ezra (Jonah Hill), a young Jewish man who starts dating a Black Muslim woman named Amira (Lauren London). This causes an awkward clash between the families when Shelly and Ezra's father Arnold (David Duchovny) try far too hard to try not to be racist and still end up saying the wrong things. In an interview with ComingSoon, Louis-Dreyfus explained that what drew her to the project was that it was a romantic comedy that wasn't derivative and actually dealt with important issues around race, religion, and culture.

In the movie, Louis-Dreyfus is reunited with her "Saturday Night Live" co-star Eddie Murphy, who plays Amira's father Akbar. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Louis-Dreyfus compared working with Murphy again to a high school reunion. In a review from Variety, film critic Rene Rodriguez wrote that the two former "SNL" stars stole the movie. He added that "her comedic slow-burn anger is one of the things Louis-Dreyfus can play better than most actresses."

London, who is most well known for playing the role of Keira Whitaker on "The Game," had never worked with Louis-Dreyfus before "You People." And when it comes to what it was like working with the "Seinfeld" alum on the set of the new Netflix film, London had nothing but kind things to say about her co-star.