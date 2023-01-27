Tobey Maguire Is Ready And Waiting To Put On The Spider-Man Suit Again

In an interview with Marvel for its upcoming book, "Spider-Man No Way Home: The Official Movie Special," due out February 28, 2023, former Spider-Man Tobey Maguire shared that he has nothing but love for all the "Spider-Man" movies. The actor said unprompted, "I love these films and I love all of the different series."

Maguire added that he loves the franchise so much, he said he'd jump at the chance to work on another film for Marvel as the friendly neighborhood crime-fighter, even if it would be just a scene as the character. "Because why wouldn't I want to do that?" he continued.

Maguire recalled when he first got the call from Marvel to appear in "No Way Home." "I was like finally! ... [I] was immediately open about coming to do this. ... To get to show up with beautiful, talented, creative people and play together?" he said. "It's fun and exciting." His excitement to join the other Spider-Men in the 2021 Marvel film and keep playing the role in the future is a far cry from his outlook concerning the character after he played him for the first time in 2002.

In 2003, when Sony was setting up "Spider-Man 2," which confusingly was called "The Amazing Spider-Man" at first, Maguire was actually let go from the role, citing issues with his back as the reason he didn't want to return. When the project gained steam, he leveraged his way back into the role, and the rest is history (via the Los Angeles Times). Now, it seems as if Maguire is glad to have embodied the role. Time will tell if he gets to don the tights one more time.