The 2023 Oscars Best Actress Nominees - Who Will Win & Who Should Win

On March 12 of this year, a new lead actress will be anointed by the Academy Awards as the very best of the bunch, and until then, we can only speculate about which performance from 2022 will be celebrated. The Best Actress race this year is particularly stacked, which makes sense considering that last year was pretty solid overall when it came to film, and five talented women will duke it out soon to see who takes home that little gold dude.

Amongst the five nominees, one does stick out like a somewhat sore thumb; though it's nice to see Ana de Armas get her first Oscar nomination, it's frustrating that it's for a movie as exhausting and grueling as "Blonde." Besides de Armas, Andrea Riseborough managed to make it into the race after a social media campaign for her film "To Leslie," Cate Blanchett was recognized once again for her work in "Tár," Michelle Williams got her fifth nomination for "The Fabelmans," and Michelle Yeoh got her very first and long overdue nod for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

So who's going to win it all on that fateful Sunday? Here's who Looper thinks will win... and who probably should.