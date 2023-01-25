The Solution To The Taylor Kinney Problem On Chicago Fire Is Obvious

"Chicago Fire" has been a prime component of NBC's programming for the better part of a decade now. It's also spawned numerous spinoffs set within the same TV universe, namely "Chicago P.D.," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago Justice," although that last one only lasted a single season. Suffice it to say, NBC is very happy to be in the "One Chicago" business, but a recent development threatens to upend the cornerstone of the franchise.

On January 20, it came to light that Taylor Kinney, who played Lieutenant Kelly Severide on "Chicago Fire" since the first season, would be stepping away from the program. No official explanation was given for why Kinney was stepping back, only that he had to deal with "a personal matter." While we wish Kinney all the best in whatever he's going through, no doubt those behind the scenes of "Chicago Fire" are worried about how to continue in his absence.

Many characters have come and gone from the series throughout its run, but Severide was different. He could always be counted on to be there and was often an emotional touchstone for much of the series. In Season 10, he finally tied the knot with Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), and now that relationship is threatened to be completely upended. It's unclear what the future of "Chicago Fire" will hold, but there's one idea that could help it stay on track and maintain viewers' attention.