Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

The Office's Garage Sale Episode Was Inspired By An Odd True Story About A Paper Clip

"Garage Sale" is one of the most memorable episodes of the long-running NBC sitcom "The Office," though ironically not for the plot-line referenced in its title. The titular garage sale featured in the 19th episode of the series' seventh season is merely a backdrop to the episode's real main story — Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) marriage proposal to Holly Flax (Amy Ryan). The event is such a momentous development in Michael's character arc (ultimately taking him away from Dunder Mifflin Scranton entirely) that it understandably overshadows the B-plot of "Garage Sale" — even though this plot was inspired by one man's bizarre real-life story.

Sandwiched between Michael and Holly's love story and Kevin's (Brian Baumgartner) attempts to run a half-way decent game of "Dallas," Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) aims to manipulate the garage sale by turning his thumbtack into the most valuable item at the market through a series of trades. Though Dwight is initially successful in trading up to a telescope valued at $150, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) is able to convince him to trade it for a small bag of "magical" beans.

Something that even "The Office" superfans might not know is that Dwight's quest is actually based on the "One Red Paperclip," a true story that took place in the early 2000s.