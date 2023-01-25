The Office's Garage Sale Episode Was Inspired By An Odd True Story About A Paper Clip

"Garage Sale" is one of the most memorable episodes of the long-running NBC sitcom "The Office," though ironically not for the plot-line referenced in its title. The titular garage sale featured in the 19th episode of the series' seventh season is merely a backdrop to the episode's real main story — Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) marriage proposal to Holly Flax (Amy Ryan). The event is such a momentous development in Michael's character arc (ultimately taking him away from Dunder Mifflin Scranton entirely) that it understandably overshadows the B-plot of "Garage Sale" — even though this plot was inspired by one man's bizarre real-life story.

Sandwiched between Michael and Holly's love story and Kevin's (Brian Baumgartner) attempts to run a half-way decent game of "Dallas," Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) aims to manipulate the garage sale by turning his thumbtack into the most valuable item at the market through a series of trades. Though Dwight is initially successful in trading up to a telescope valued at $150, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) is able to convince him to trade it for a small bag of "magical" beans.

Something that even "The Office" superfans might not know is that Dwight's quest is actually based on the "One Red Paperclip," a true story that took place in the early 2000s.