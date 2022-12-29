The Office's Rainn Wilson Thinks The Show Made Some Mistakes After Steve Carell's Exit

One of the most popular TV shows ever made, NBC's "The Office" still has an ardent fanbase obsessed with its vast ensemble of characters and the talented actors who portrayed them. Though some have pushed their career far from the cheery comedy of the iconic workplace mockumentary (such as Steve Carell and John Krasinski, who now race to darker projects like Hulu's "The Patient" and Prime Video's "Jack Ryan," respectively), much of the show's cast are delighted to revel in their unique success.

From podcasts to books to self-funded sequel aspirations, the cast of "The Office" is far from through with their time at Dunder Mifflin. This may be due to the relatively lukewarm response received by the final two seasons, with many fans feeling that the Season 7 exit of Carell and Michael Scott effectively hindered the show's future success.

In 2012, Rainn Wilson — who played idiosyncratic careerist Dwight K. Schrute — took to the internet to share his thoughts on Seasons 8. Though his opinion is shared by many fans of the series, his favorite aspect of the post-Carell "The Office" may be divisive.