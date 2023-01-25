A Star Is Born In The Trailer For Daisy Jones & The Six

For those with nostalgia for music in the 1970s, look no further than "Daisy Jones & The Six," which is set to chronicle the journey of a fictional but true-to-life rock band that disbanded just when they were at the height of stardom.

The 10-episode miniseries, which has Reese Witherspoon as an executive producer, stars Riley Keough ("The Good Doctor," "Mad Max: Fury Road") as the titular Daisy Jones, Camila Morrone ("Death Wish," "Never Goin' Back") as Camila Dunne, and Sam Claflin ("The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides") as Billy Dunne, among others.

Adapted from the 2019 book of the same name by author Taylor Jenkins Reid, "Daisy Jones & The Six" has had a troubled production, with filming set to commence in 2020, one week after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, delaying filming by over a year until September 2021 and continuing until May 2022. Despite its troubles, the limited series is finally about ready to release, and with the build-up to its premiere in March comes its first full trailer.