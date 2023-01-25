Superman & Lois Finds Its New Lex Luthor In The Walking Dead's Michael Cudlitz

As we now know, although this will be the first time we get to see Lex Luthor within the universe of "Superman & Lois," it won't be the first time this Superman is fighting him. As recently announced, the two characters evidently have a history that is coming back to bite the Man of Steel.

Lex Luthor is "known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp, but secretly, the criminal underworld knows who Lex truly is: a brutal psychopath who terrorizes anyone he crosses paths with," reads the official character description, as reported by Deadline. "When Lex debuts this season, it's been years since he dropped out of the public eye and he's re-emerging hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him — Superman (played by Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch)."

The third season of "Superman & Lois" isn't only focusing on Lex Luthor, though. As also reported by Deadline, the season will also see Superman, also known as Clark Kent, work with Lois at the Smallville Gazette, where Lois discovers a deadly secret through her undercover work at the newspaper. Meanwhile, the couple's children are exploring their own identities, as Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin) finds out what it means to be a superhero and Jonathan looks for life outside of sports.

"Superman & Lois" Season 3 premieres on The CW on March 14.