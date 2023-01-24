Tommy Wirkola Says Violent Night 2 Is Happening

Prep the booze and rev up that sleigh; it looks like "Violent Night" might have a sequel in the works.

"Violent Night" proved to be a box office hit in 2022, bringing in over $75 million at the global box office (via Box Office Mojo). The film features David Harbour as a hard-drinking Santa Claus who, nonetheless, does care about kids and travels the world passing out presents on Christmas Eve. But this Santa is a man of action who will do anything to ensure that good triumphs over evil. In the case of "Violent Night," that means protecting little Trudy Lightstone (Leah Brady) and her dysfunctional family against the violent group of money-hungry thieves led by a guy named Scrooge (John Leguizamo). Scrooge wants to take out Trudy's grandma, Gertrude (Beverly D'Angelo), for a fat cash reward. The film proceeds to play with Christmas-related tropes, pays knowing homage to previous Christmas films, and manages to bring Santa's adventures to a satisfying and bloody conclusion.

Tommy Wirkola, who directed "Violent Night," has apparently been greenlit for a sequel — and he's already got solid plans for what's next on Santa's agenda.