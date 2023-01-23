Hilary Duff Confirms That Original Cast Members Will Be Appearing In How I Met Your Father Season 2

Hulu's "How I Met Your Father" — the spinoff series following the ending of "How I Met Your Mother" – premiered its first season in January 2022. A year later, it is getting ready to premiere its second season on January 24, 2023. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the series follows Sophie (Hilary Duff), a working photographer and hopeless romantic, as she looks for love and navigates her life in New York City alongside her group of friends. Meanwhile, in the future, adult Sophie (Kim Cattrall), tells her son the story of how she met his father.

The new series mostly stands on its own from its predecessor — beside the fact that two of the characters live in the same apartment that Ted (Josh Radnor), Lily (Alyson Hannigan), and Marshall (Jason Segel) lived in. That doesn't mean that fans weren't hoping for some cameos from the original cast, and to their delight, the "How I Met Your Father" Season 1 finale delivered. Cobie Smulders reprised her role as Robin Scherbatsky and gives Sophie life advice.

With Season 2 approaching, fans have been wondering if any more familiar faces might show up in the sequel series. As it turns out, at least one person from the original cast will.