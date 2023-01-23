Maya Hawke To Star In Flannery O'Connor Biopic Wildcat Directed By Father Ethan Hawke

From fighting off interdimensional monsters to playing one of Charles Manson's minions, Maya Hawke has taken on an intriguing range of roles over the years, and her next endeavor will be a period piece called "Wildcat," where the actress will be portraying a well-known Southern Writer with her dad in the director's chair.

It almost seems like a career in the realm of acting was all but destined for Maya Hawke. The daughter of two of the industry's most prominent players, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, Hawke has been on the rise in Hollywood ever since her on-screen debut in "Little Women" on BBC in 2017. Later, Hawke would go on to gain considerable notoriety after joining the cast of "Stranger Things" as Robin Buckley, a part written just for her with the persona becoming one of the most likable characters on the hit Netflix series. She has also utilized her skillset in several other projects like "Fear Street Part One: 1994," "Mainstream," "Once Upon A Time ... In Hollywood," and "Do Revenge" (via IMDb). There is no denying she has been a solid contributor to some big-name projects, and her efforts have even earned her a SAG Award nomination (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Like her parents before her, Maya Hawke has proven to be a reliable player when her name is on the roster, and she arguably adds value to any project, which is probably a good indicator that moviegoers shouldn't sleep on a flick with her in the starring role and her father serving as director.