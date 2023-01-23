Susan Sarandon Is Pumped To Play A Comic Book Villain In DC's Blue Beetle

It's a tough time to be a DC fan. Fans anxiously await news from new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran for what the future of the DC Cinematic Universe will look like. But for now, there are four DC films coming to audiences in the coming year. These include "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and "Blue Beetle."

Out of all those superheroes, Blue Beetle is probably the least well-known, but there are ample reasons for getting excited about his big-screen debut. For starters, it marks the first Latinx superhero leading his own film under the DC banner. Susan Sarandon, who will play the film's villain, also revealed last year while speaking with Jimmy Fallon that a good chunk of the movie will feature Spanish-speaking characters with English subtitles, another important milestone in ensuring authenticity.

Sarandon took over the role of the movie's big bad from Sharon Stone, who was originally attached. And based on what she's had to say about it so far, she's had a blast. And there are plenty of reasons to get excited to see what she's come up with as the villain.