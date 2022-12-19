Mark Harmon Is 'Still Very Present' On The NCIS Set, According To Diona Reasonover - Exclusive

It was a tough pill to swallow when Mark Harmon left "NCIS" in 2021 after 19 seasons on the popular show.

As supervisory special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the veteran actor was a leader both on screen and off, leaving behind a legacy that won't soon be forgotten. In fact, "NCIS" co-star Diona Reasonover, who plays forensic specialist Kasie Hines, says the star is "still very present" on the set, even though he's no longer in front of the cameras.

On the series, which is currently airing its 20th season Mondays on CBS, Harmon left things open-ended when his character decided on a whim to stay in Alaska and retire after pursuing what was his last case. Despite exiting in the fourth episode of the 19th season, he remained in the cast credits until Season 20 premiered, and he's still an executive producer of the show.

So, is there a chance Harmon will return to the series in the future? Reasonover shared her thoughts during an exclusive interview with Looper.